Experts are baffled by a goose that lays eggs with pitch-black yolk.

Every day, unusual things appear on social media, but a couple of photos of incredibly black goose egg yolks have left even scientists scratching their heads.

The photos, which were uploaded on Chinese social media by a man simply identified as “Zhu” from Hangzhou City, caused quite a commotion. According to Unexplained-Mysteries, the images and video clips show a pair of white eggs being broken open, with the inside contents shown to be tar-black yolks.

The eggs, according to Zhu, came from a goose on his friend’s farm, and the bird had previously produced plenty of ordinary eggs. He thought it was odd that this batch stood out solely because of the yolk. The eggs were otherwise okay, and the fragrance didn’t indicate anything was wrong, according to Zhu. There are no symptoms of deterioration on the eggshells, according to reports.

“All of these geese are grown in an unrestricted environment. They rush to eat mulberries that fall to the ground. They contain melanin, therefore it may be caused by eating too much mulberry, but this explanation doesn’t seem very plausible, so I’m not sure; in summary, it’s odd “Someone wrote something.

The photos went viral on social media, with many people wondering if the goose was exceptional or if it was on a mulberry diet, which could increase melanin synthesis, that produced such eggs. Because there are no mulberry trees on the farm, Zhu isn’t convinced. Some even speculated that the goose had “ingested some ink.” A person with experience in chicken production joined the discussion to share his thoughts. He said that it wasn’t because of pollution because the eggs smelled normal. It could be due to a “natural pigment,” he claims. The geese, on the other hand, were raised for grazing on the farm and would flock in large numbers to dine on fallen mulberry branches, according to Zhu in the video. When the mulberry fruits are ripe, they turn purple, and the yolk turns black when the geese eat them in sufficient quantities. There is, however, no conclusive evidence as to why the yolks were so dark.

According to reports, the Zhejiang Institute of Agricultural Sciences is interested in undertaking further research into the unusual appearance of egg yolks.