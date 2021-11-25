Experts are baffled after a rare sea creature with fang-like teeth washes up alive on the beach

.

Last week, a sea creature with a gaping mouth full of fang-like fangs washed up alive on a beach in Southern California.

Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching posted a video of the monster to Facebook. “It’s a Twilight Zone creature!” Davey’s Locker shared the news on Facebook.

The creature has been recognized as a deep-sea Longnose Lancetfish that was discovered crawling on the sand near the Laguna Beach shoreline. It possessed a long, slithery body, gaping fanged jaws, gigantic eyes, a sailfin, and a sailfin.

The clip was obtained by Goff Tours, a professional surf school in Laguna Beach.

According to FTW USA Today, the creature, which is situated in the Ocean Twilight Zone, appeared on shore within minutes of a mysterious sonic boom.

The Ocean Twilight Zone, according to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, is a layer of water that runs around the world and resides between 650 and 3,300 feet below the ocean’s surface. This area is out of reach of the sun.

Experts were perplexed as to how the lancetfish showed up on the shore after being spotted in seas as shallow as 10 fathoms in Oregon and the Gulf of Mexico. They went on to say that seeing one of these fish alive on a beach was highly rare.

“The fish was securely pulled back into the water after capturing this footage, where it swam away, presumably unhurt,” Davey’s Locker stated.

“Lancetfish, which can grow to be more than 7 feet long and swim to depths of more than a mile below the sea surface, are one of the largest deep-water fishes. Lancetfish are notorious cannibals who gorge themselves on a variety of other fish and invertebrates. Because the food in lancetfish stomachs is typically recovered in a very immaculate state, hardly digested, several new species of fish, squids, and octopuses have been described using specimens collected from their stomachs “Davey’s Locker claims so.

“Lancetfish may eat as much as they can whenever they locate food, then digest it later when they need it, according to NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center scientists. Their stomachs offer a glimpse into the ocean’s infrequently studied twilight zone, where the fish mostly hunt.”