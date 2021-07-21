Experts advise against sleeping with your fan on while the UK experiences temperatures of 32°C.

On Wednesday, the scorching weather that has been baking the UK for the past several days is expected to persist, with sporadic thunderstorms also expected.

Temperatures are anticipated to reach 30°C (86°F) in southern and western England, and 25°C (77°F) in Belfast, according to the Met Office, with temperatures in the east expected to be slightly milder.

It comes after England experienced its hottest day of the year on Tuesday, with a high of 32.2°C (89.96°F) at Heathrow Airport in west London.

Thunderstorms are expected to last 11 hours, according to the Met Office.

For central and southern England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, an amber excessive heat warning remains in effect.

However, Brits who seek relief from the heat by turning on their electric fans have been warned.

According to the Mirror, keeping a fan on overnight may have various drawbacks that you should be aware of in order to safeguard your health.

Sleeping with a fan may wind up circulating not only air but also pollen and dust, which isn’t good for those with allergies or asthma, according to Sleep Advisor.

“Take a hard look at your fan,” the Sleep Advisor said.

“If the blades have been gathering dust, those particles will be released into the air every time you switch it on.”

Your skin may also be harmed by having the fan on all night because it can dry it out. A fan, on the other hand, has the ability to dry out your nasal passages, causing your body to produce excess mucous for you to wake up feeling clogged.

The chilly air, according to Sleep Advisor, may cause you to wake up stiff in the morning.

“This is because the concentrated chilly air can cause muscles to stiffen up and cramp,” they stated.

The Met Office cautioned that the hot weather would put the most vulnerable people at risk, while the general public would likely suffer from sunburn, heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, weariness), and other heat-related ailments.