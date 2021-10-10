Expert warns that monster rodents the size of cats are penetrating houses ‘via toilets.’

According to a pest management expert, “larger and braver” rats are beginning to enter homes through toilets.

According to WalesOnline, Andrew Dellbridge, director of Ace Pest Control, has had to hire additional personnel to assist him combat the nasty rodents.

He said that some of the rats he’s seen have been as large as cats, but pest management specialists have questioned whether you’ll ever see a rat emerge through your toilet.

As autumn approaches, take steps to prevent your home from becoming overrun with mice or rats.

Mr Dellbridge, the boss of a pest management company, told the Norwich Evening News in September that rats were getting “larger and braver.”

He stated, ” “They used to work around us, but now they’re gaining access to places they never would have tried before. They’ve gained access to people’s homes and companies.” Customers are increasingly reporting the animals getting into their homes through the toilet, he said.

He stated, ” “I was dispatched to a job in Norwich where the consumer could scarcely communicate due to her shock.

“She was in the bathroom when she heard a noise. It was in the toilet bowl when she peered down. And it’s becoming a more common occurrence.” “A reasonable cat doesn’t appreciate a big rat,” he noted, “and I’m seeing cats having a great problem with fleas right now.”

“Rats and fleas would still be present.””

The remarks come after an uptick in complaints of rodent problems during the outbreak.

Bridgend Pest Control owner Philip van der Watt stated earlier this year that in the last 12 months, he has received roughly 50% more inquiries about rat problems, mainly in domestic gardens.

One pest control expert has attempted to allay fears of rats entering homes through the toilet.

Llanelli’s Alpha Pest Control’s Nick Atkinson said: “Because the toilet seats are usually down, it’s unlikely to be honest. I’ve been performing this work for 23 years and have only ever had one toilet-related entry.

“If rats can gain easy access to a property, they will seek food, drink, and shelter.”

