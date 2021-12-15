Expert Testifies in the Kim Potter Trial That Cops Have Been Known to Confuse Tasers With Guns.

A use-of-force expert testified to jurors in the Kim Potter manslaughter trial on Wednesday that there have been other recorded situations around the country where officers mistook a gun for a Taser.

When Daunte Wright tried to get back into his car as police attempted to arrest him on an outstanding weapons charge in Brooklyn Park, a suburb of Minneapolis, Potter shot and killed him, claiming she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun.

Sergeant Mike Peterson, a Brooklyn Center Police Department instructor for the use of force and Taser use, said that in other states, police had mistaken a gun for a Taser.

“Can someone confuse a Taser with a rifle and make a mistake?” Potter’s lawyer, Paul Engh, approached Peterson with the question.

“You’re right,” Peterson said.

Peterson also told the jury that an officer had only a few seconds to make a decision. According to Peterson, the decision to employ a Taser or another kind of force “must be decided in a very short amount of time.”

Officers are allowed to use Tasers against offenders who are physically resisting an officer or who are violent, according to Peterson. He also stated that cops are taught to issue a verbal warning, such as “I’ll tase you,” before firing their firearm at someone.

Prosecutors nearing the end of their case have used testimony from Potter’s former coworkers to paint a picture of an officer whose intended use of a Taser, despite her extensive training, would have violated department protocol.

The defense has called the shooting a heinous error, but claims that Potter was within her rights to use lethal force on Wright since he may have pulled another officer with his car.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Center Police Commander Garett Flesland testified that during her 26-year career, Potter was taught on policies as they evolved and signed numerous documents admitting the policies. Prosecutors presented many documents that Flesland claimed indicated Potter’s repeated certifications on Taser training, as well as her awareness of the warnings for their use—including one a month before Wright was shot.

