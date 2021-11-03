Expert Says the Unpredictably Tight Race for Governor of New Jersey Demonstrates Voters’ Dissatisfaction.

According to the Associated Press, while Democratic Governor Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are tied in a tight gubernatorial campaign in New Jersey, one expert says the close result reflects voter discontent. Some voters may have chosen the election to express their frustrations, according to Ben Dworkin, director of Rowan University’s Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship.

“If you’re just frustrated with your life right now, with COVID requirements, your work, your business, the expense of living,” he continued, “then this was your first chance to voice your frustration.”

Experts who predicted a Murphy victory may not have taken into account elements such as President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings and the Democrats’ difficulties enacting their plan, according to Dworkin.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Murphy was trailing Ciattarelli by less than a percentage point as ballot counting continued. According to the Associated Press, the race has yet to be decided.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The race’s closeness has startled observers, who had expected Murphy to win convincingly based on public polls and his party’s registration advantage of more than a million voters.

“If you asked anyone in the state a few months ago, I think they would have projected a high double-digit landslide for Murphy,” said Ashley Koning, director of Rutgers University’s Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling.

Although New Jersey does not have an automatic recount legislation, candidates can request one. A party seeking a recount must file a lawsuit in State Superior Court in the counties where the votes are being challenged. This must be completed within 17 days of the election.

By Wednesday morning, it was evident that the election results had spelled doom for Democrats, with Republicans taking control of Virginia’s governorship.

Murphy’s campaign focused on the progressive agenda he pushed through the Democrat-controlled Legislature during his first term, including raising the minimum wage, taxing millionaires, and legalizing recreational marijuana, among other things.

The governor, on the other hand, was thinking about the tug of political history.

Since 1977, no Democrat has been reelected governor of New Jersey, while the party opposing the president has won the seat three times. This is a condensed version of the information.