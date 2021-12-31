Expert Says ‘Startling’ Omicron COVID-19 Surge Is ‘Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen.’

As a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the severely mutated Omicron variant strikes hospital systems across the country, health experts in the United States are warning that serious disruptions are likely in the coming weeks.

According to a New York Times database, the United States recorded 488,000 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with the seven-day rolling average of cases reaching more than 265,000 per day.

Experts, on the other hand, feel the numbers are undercounted, citing the fact that many Americans conduct COVID-19 exams at home. Some persons who are infected with the new coronavirus may go misdiagnosed, particularly if they have no symptoms.

Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University Hospital, told CNN, “It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen, even at the pinnacle of the earlier surges of Covid.” “What we’re seeing right now is an extreme overcrowding in the emergency rooms.” Case counts are breaking records all around the country. Federal medical staff have been dispatched in New Mexico and Arizona to help strengthen local health services.

At least 200 National Guard troops have been dispatched to Georgia to assist at staff testing sites and hospitals. COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled in six major health systems across the state, with the majority of patients still unvaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana have increased in the last two weeks. Many of the unvaccinated individuals that arrived had to be intubated or given high-flow oxygen. People with COVID-19 who were vaccinated or partially vaccinated also developed a flu-like disease, according to Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Chief Medical Officer of Baton Rouge’s Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

“We’re witnessing a surprising surge in admissions,” she added.

According to White House chief medical advisor and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci, the number of cases in the United States will likely continue to rise until they reach a peak by the end of January.

Since the commencement of the pandemic, the United States has registered 54,285,594 COVID-19 cases and 824,276 deaths. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases has climbed by 625,906 in the last 24 hours.