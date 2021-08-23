Expert Says Plexiglass Dividers at Work Won’t Protect You From Delta.

Plexiglass dividers, according to a University of Minnesota aerosol scientist, offer minimal protection for office workers from Delta, the most common COVID-19 strain in the United States, as employers try to make workplaces safer for their employees.

Professor Chris Hogan questioned the efficacy of employing plexiglass in offices, claiming that it may only provide little protection against COVID-19 variations.

“The dividers are…sneeze guards,” Hogan explained to KVUE. A good analogy is when restaurants used to have smoking and non-smoking sections. There was the odd restaurant that did this with a divider, and you could always smell smoke in the non-smoking section if you were right next to it.”

He continued to inform the source that the separators were good in places like checkouts where face-to-face connection is limited, but that the plexiglass’ usefulness would be limited in environments where the COVID aerosols have time to linger.

The lecturer then recommended employees to learn more about their workplace’s ventilation systems, particularly if they worked there for extended periods of time.

“One of the things you can ask about is the air changes per hour, ACH, in the office space where you work,” Hogan added to KVUE. This is the number of times the air in that space is swept out and refilled each hour. In modern offices, they frequently strive for an ACH of approximately four. More in the restrooms and more in the lunchrooms.”

Later, he said that additional technology could be utilized to better protect office workers, and that some firms had already done so.

“One method gaining greater popularity in buildings is UV lamps that help inactivate viruses,” the professor stated to the source. […] We investigated what’s known as in-duct UVC light, which is used to circulate air through a duct.”

“Only one out of every 10,000 viruses that came in was remained infectious at the outlet,” Hogan noted.

UVC radiation “can only inactivate a virus if the virus is directly exposed to the radiation,” according to the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“UVC is routinely utilized within air ducts to sterilize the air,” it continued. Because direct UVC is dangerous, this is the safest way to utilize it. This is a condensed version of the information.