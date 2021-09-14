Expert: Prince Charles’ ‘Damaging’ Honors Scandal Portends a ‘Difficult’ Future for the Next King.

A cash-for-honors controversy that threatens to engulf Prince Charles’ charity organization could jeopardize his chances of becoming the next British king.

The heir to Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Michael Fawcett, the chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation, have been reported to the police.

According to two Sunday newspapers in the United Kingdom, proposals were made to secure a Saudi billionaire’s knighthood and citizenship in exchange for donations to the organization.

The allegations, however, go beyond just one single donor, since it was revealed last year that Prince Charles wrote to Russian banker Dmitry Leus to thank him for a donation and arrange an in-person meeting.

However, once the foundation’s ethics committee raised concerns, the businessman’s contribution of about £100,000 had to be returned.

The allegations may cast doubt on Charles’ judgment, in part because Fawcett has been close to him for decades, but also because he has resigned twice previously and been called back both times by the prince.

And it comes at a time when Charles is already dealing with the fallout from a series of fictionalized depictions of his tragic marriage to Princess Diana, including Season 4 of Netflix’s The Crown.

“I think all of this stuff is destructive, from The Crown to reality, to everything that’s going on,” royal author Penny Junor, who penned the biography The Duchess about Charles’ wife Camilla, said.

“None of it is encouraging. The Queen is well-liked, but Charles is not. Whatever happens, I believe it will be terrible for him, but all of these revelations are not helping.

“He’s next in line, he’s equipped for the job, and I’m confident he’d do an excellent job, but he needs to start listening to suggestions and broadening his perspective on how money is generated and prizes are given.”

Recent revelations have focused on how money was raised for refurbishment projects, especially at Dumfries House, a project near to Prince Charles’ heart and handled by Fawcett.

On August 17, 2017, Fawcett wrote a letter to Marei Mubarak Mahfouz bin Mahfouz, a Saudi billionaire’s aide, which was published by The Mail on Sunday.

“In light of His Excellency, Sheikh Marei Mubarak Mahfouz bin Mahfouz’s continued and most recent kindness, I am glad to confirm to. This is a condensed version of the information.