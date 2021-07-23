Expert Panel Finds ‘Unusual Magnitude Error’ in 2020 Election Polls, but Doesn’t Pinpoint Cause

More than eight months after the severe polling humiliation in the 2020 US elections – which resulted in the widest gap between polls and popular vote results since 1980 – survey experts investigating what went wrong say they have no definitive answers about why polls erred so dramatically.

That equivocal result, issued by a polling industry task team, would do little to assuage public suspicion about election polls, which have misfired in every U.S. presidential election save one since 1996, in one way or another.

And if the source of the 2020 polling problem cannot be identified, addressing and correcting it becomes clearly difficult.

Furthermore, as I discussed in my book “Lost in a Gallup,” presidential election polling errors have been rare since 1936. No two polling failures are same, just as no two elections are alike.

When landslides have occurred in presidential elections, pollsters have predicted tight races. In close elections, they have predicted the wrong winner. The predictions of legendary pollsters have consistently proved wrong. Exit polls that incorrectly identified the losing candidate as the likely winner have thrown Election Day into disarray. Expected national outcomes have been muddled by off-target state polls, as was the case in 2016.

According to polls, Democrat Joe Biden will win the president in 2020. However, polls consistently underestimated support for then-President Donald Trump, regardless of how close to the election the survey was conducted or the methodologies used by pollsters. Similar issues plagued polls in campaigns for U.S. senator and governor.

These were among the findings of a report released on July 19, 2021, which stated that voter preference surveys in 2020 “contained polling error of an extraordinary scale” and that the presidential election had the biggest disparity in 40 years.

The experts, who were part of an American Association for Public Opinion Research task committee, thought that some Republicans may have been less ready to be interviewed by pollsters than Democrats — a suggestion that could explain some of the polling inaccuracy. However, according to the task group study, “identifying conclusively” why polls were wrong “appears to be impossible given the current data.”

The task committee, which included 19 representatives from the polling business, the news media, and academics, said it analyzed data from over 2,800 polls and discovered that Biden’s popularity in the 2020 presidential election was exaggerated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.