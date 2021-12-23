Expert concerns Omicron instances are spiraling, prompting a New Year’s Eve warning.

People will have to make’sacrifices’ for Christmas and New Year, according to one expert, as Omicron cases continue to rise fast in the UK.

Professor Andrew Hayward, director of the University College London Institute of Epidemiology and Healthcare and a Nervtag member, reviewed two new studies that suggest the Omicron version is milder than the Delta form.

Prof Hayward, meanwhile, told the BBC’s Today programme that events like “mass celebrations” on New Year’s Eve would “give a major extra boost” to the virus.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he remarked.

According to the professor, people will have to make “some sacrifices.”

“We still need to be cautious about Christmas,” he continued, “and I believe that the best present you could give an elderly relative this year is the negative lateral flow before you leave.”

“We must continue to think about protecting the weak, as well as the NHS, which will necessitate some sacrifices.”

Prof Hayward also stated that if more covid limits were imposed in England, he did not believe it would result in “the sort of protracted periods of limitations that we were discussing previously.”

“I think we’ve got a short-term problem here,” he continued. I believe that what people are doing in Wales, Ireland, Scotland, and other parts of Europe is an appropriate response to a short-term, major problem, and the difficulty is that the longer we wait, the more difficult it becomes and the less we can affect the size of that peak.”