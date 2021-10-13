Expert believes Gabby Petito’s death was caused by ‘a great deal of rage.’

An expert believes manual strangulation is “up close and personal” and done with “a lot of fury and highly targeted against the victim,” as revealed by a Wyoming coroner after YouTuber Gabby Petito was strangled to death.

“The hands, or any other bodily part, are used in manual strangling. Outside of that, you don’t require anything “Priya Banerjee, a forensic pathologist, said CNBC.

Petito’s injuries were discernible by the coroner despite the body being discovered three to four weeks after her death, according to Banerjee, who is also a board-certified surgeon.

“I think it’s crucial to note that, first and foremost, they were able to tell that she still had major internal injuries, despite the fact that she had decomposed, the body is not in a normal state after three or four weeks,” Banerjee said.

Petito died of strangulation, according to Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue on Tuesday. He did not provide any other details regarding the autopsy, citing Wyoming state law.

Petito, 22, was last seen on Sept. 11 in a van with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, while on a cross-country road trip. On Sept. 19, her remains were discovered at a campsite in Wyoming. On September 14, Laundrie, who had returned to Florida alone on September 1, was reported missing. He is still on the loose.

Meanwhile, a legal expert explains why Laundrie has yet to be charged with homicide.

According to Ralph Cilento, a professor at New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, the charges would provide Laundrie the right to counsel or the guaranteed right to an attorney assigned by a judge. That will not be the case if he is only charged with bank card fraud.

“They did it for that and not for homicide because if you swear a warrant out for him for homicide — and you indict him for that — you can’t talk to him if absolute right to counsel attaches,” Cilento told the news site.

If he was detained for bank card fraud, he suggested it would be easier for investigators to interview him. Charging him with debit card fraud was a “tactical move,” according to Cilento, because his name would appear in police databases as a wanted person, making it simpler for officials to track him down.