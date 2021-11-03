Expert advice on the safety precautions to consider when lighting a bonfire or fireworks.

This weekend, as Bonfire Night approaches on November 5, a variety of stunning events are expected to light up the night.

However, with all of the excitement surrounding the evening, it’s easy to overlook the dangers of fireworks, which can cause vision damage due to the lights, smoke, and sparks.

Despite the fact that public fireworks displays usually have their own safety procedures in place, many people prefer to dodge the crowds and put on their own show in their own gardens. These people must be especially cautious.

After a ‘hot’ firecracker lands on her son’s foot, his mother is enraged.

Roshni Patel, a Lenstore expert optometrist, said: “It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of fireworks night and neglect to take the required safeguards to ensure your safety in certain situations.

“There are a few things you can do to assure your safety and the safety of people around you if you’re planning to let off fireworks at home.”

He continued, ” “To begin, protect yourself by wearing protective eyewear and remaining at least 25 meters away from lighted fireworks.

“Another common item to use is sparklers. Though these are lovely, keep them at arm’s length and don’t get too near to anyone else because sparklers can burn.” When it comes to firework safety, the most important thing to remember is to avoid staring directly at the bright lights of the pyrotechnics, as this can cause damage to the back of your eyes.

Because flashing lights cause the pupil to contract and dilate, they can cause eye pain.

The smoke from the blaze can also be hazardous, causing irritation and clouded vision.