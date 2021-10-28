Expert advice on how to save hundreds of dollars on expenses this winter.

People are looking for methods to save money this winter as life becomes increasingly expensive and living costs are likely to climb.

With Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a 4% increase in inflation in the October 2021 budget, now is an excellent opportunity for consumers to review their bills.

Which?, a consumer watchdog, has answered 12 crucial questions on how to save money at home this winter.

Energy bills, broadband and mobile, food, petrol, and how to get help if you’re having financial difficulties are all covered.

Normally, customers are recommended to shop around for the best bargain and switch energy suppliers or tariffs, but these aren’t normal times.

However, for many people, switching is not the best option right now. Suppliers aren’t offering bargains, and many of us are seeing price hikes right now.

However, it’s still vital to examine your present contract carefully, and what you should do will depend on your circumstances.

If you’re on a low-cost fixed-term contract, don’t get out of it too soon. You’ll be hard pressed to find anything as low-cost.

If you switch to a presumed or default tariff (for example, if your supplier closes or you haven’t moved in a long time), you may be paying the price cap’s maximum amount.

This provides some protection because Ofgem reviews the level every six months (the next one is in April 2022), but it will almost certainly be more expensive than your prior deal.

A fixed-term contract will provide you with price stability, but you may have to pay a higher price for it.

If you’re switching to a more expensive agreement, such as if your fixed tariff ends and you’re automatically switched to an out-of-contract price-capped tariff or your energy supplier goes bankrupt, your direct debit payments will likely increase.

If your provider discovers that your energy usage has increased, your payments may also rise.

Ask your supplier to clarify why your direct debit payments are increasing if you don’t understand.

If you don’t agree, you can request that your payments remain unchanged. Help is available if you are unable to pay your rising energy costs.

Make contact with your source. “The summary has come to an end.”