Expelled Haitian migrants in the United States are given $100 when they return home.

According to the Associated Press, Haitian migrants are being offered $100 and a COVID-19 exam upon their arrival as the United States initiates what could be the most fast and large-scale expulsion of migrants or refugees in decades. The United States has organized expulsion planes and blocked additional visitors from entering the country through Mexico as a result of a major inflow of migrants from Haiti at the Texas border in recent days.

The Associated Press reported that more than 320 people were delivered to Port-au-Prince on Sunday, with six more flights transporting refugees anticipated to arrive Tuesday. According to Marie-Lourde Jean-Charles of the Office of National Migration, everyone who arrived was given $100 and a COVID test, but there were no intentions to put them in quarantine.

Many of the 12,000 migrants gathered near a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, where they crossed from Cuidad Acua, Mexico, will be deported. According to the Associated Press, the US planned to organize seven expulsion planes every day beginning Wednesday, with four arriving in Port-au-Prince and three in Cap-Haitien.

According to Yael Schacher, senior U.S. advocate at Refugees International, whose PhD research centered on the history of U.S. asylum legislation, the only evident precedent for such an expulsion without the option to claim asylum was in 1992, when the Coast Guard intercepted Haitian refugees at sea.

Similarly, vast numbers of Mexicans have been deported during high immigration years, albeit this time over land and not as abruptly.

Although Mexico has agreed to take Central Americans from the US under pandemic-related authorities in effect from March 2020, they have also crossed the border in similar numbers without being subjected to mass expulsion. Outside of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, exiled Haitians and persons of other nations are not accepted.

When the border was closed on Sunday, the migrants sought other routes to cross until they were confronted by federal and state authorities. About 1.5 miles east of the last area, an Associated Press reporter spotted Haitian immigrants crossing the river into the United States, but they were eventually halted by Border Patrol agents on horseback and Texas law enforcement officials.

