Expect More Tornado Disasters Due to Global Warming, according to Climate Change News.

Tornadoes wreaked havoc on states across the Midwest and Southeast over the weekend, wreaking millions of dollars in property damage and potentially hundreds of deaths.

Climate scientists have cautioned that as the air warms, similar calamities may occur more regularly in the highly impacted states of Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

The catastrophe this weekend has cost the US government millions of dollars in an already costly war against climate change that will only get more expensive. While scientists say it’s too early to determine the full impact of climate change, its impacts are becoming increasingly apparent. Tornadoes have also become more common, with a shift in where they strike in the United States.

Tornado Alley, which spans eight US states, is home to 75% of the world’s tornadoes. Storms hit the Southeast of the region over the weekend, and their frequency has been growing. In addition, the month of December is usually the least active for tornadoes in the region.

“In the aggregate, the numbers show that not only has there been a change — a shift, if you will — in where the most tornadoes occur, but also that the frequency of tornadoes has increased. But, as Professor Victor Gensini of Northern Illinois University, one of the country’s top tornado experts, told CNN, “these phenomena are growing maybe stronger, more frequent, and also more varied.”

Because of rising global temperatures, climate change has already increased the frequency and intensity of meteorological phenomena such as hurricanes. In some locations, this warming causes a rise in hot, humid air, increasing the risk of severe storms.

It’s hardly surprising that tornadoes are affected in the same way. Climate change and global warming may be making the atmosphere more conducive to tornadoes in terms of frequency and intensity.

Officials warn that the United States’ infrastructure needs to be updated to deal with major weather events, or these calamities will continue to cause more suffering.