Exotic animals crammed into filthy cages with no access to food, with water rescued from a pet store.

Around 150 exotic animals were rescued from a pet shop in Kentucky after they were discovered jammed in cages with little food and water, according to police.

On Wednesday, the Burnside Police Department responded to a search and seizure warrant at Tim’s Reptiles and Exotics in Burnside, along with the Humane Society of the United States and other local authorities.

Hundreds of snakes, lizards, turtles, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, and fish were discovered living in filthy conditions, indicating a case of acute neglect. According to the Humane Society of the United States, the pet business owner was arrested on 19 counts of animal cruelty.

The animals were discovered living in filthy shared cages and even homemade enclosures. The majority of the animals appeared to be without food or clean water. A single enclosure stuffed with guinea pigs and turtles was discovered coated in spider webs.

Several distraught Hamsters gnawing feverishly on the wire fence of their enclosures, as well as rabbits in barren cages with wired flooring, were also discovered by the police.

The animals were treated on the spot and turned over to the Burnside Police Department.

Chief Mike Hill of the Burnside Police Department said, “I was astonished to see animals living in these conditions.” According to WTVQ, he continued, “It is a big comfort to all of us here that these creatures will have a chance to be rehabilitated, thanks to the help of the Humane Society of the United States and everyone engaged in making this happen today.”

Several organizations, including Liberty Nature Center, Thoroughbred Exotics, Bourbon County Rescue, Paws 4 the Cause, Lexington Humane Society, and KY Fish and Tank Rescue, are currently providing specialist care to the rescued animals.

Todd Blevins, Kentucky director for the Humane Society of the United States, said, “It was profoundly sad to watch the dreary life of these creatures in this store of horrors.”

“We appreciate the Burnside Police Department and all of the organizations that helped us get these animals the care they so sorely need,” Blevins continued.