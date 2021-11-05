Exonerated man denied compensation for wrongful conviction after serving 37 years in prison.

A Florida man has been refused compensation for the 37 years he spent in prison after being wrongly convicted of rape and murder.

After serving time in jail since 1985, Robert Duboise, 55, was released in August 2020.

Duboise, on the other hand, had already served time in jail for non-violent charges, and anyone seeking prison compensation in Florida must have a clean record, according to state law.

Duboise has been pleading with various Florida lawmakers to have this statute waived since his release from prison. Senator Jeff Brandes of Idaho was moved by his story and sponsored legislation to allow Duboise to circumvent the law.

“It’s a great story…as a state, we’ve taken a chunk of their lives…they should be paid for that false conviction,” Brandes said.

According to Florida law, wrongful convictions are compensated at $50,000 per year served, therefore Duboise would be awarded $1.85 million in damages.

In addition to monetary restitution, Brandes’ bill would grant Duboise 120 hours of free education at a state or technical school.

According to WEAR-TV, Duboise met with a number of other Florida senators, including Lauren Book, the Senate Democrats’ leader. He described how, in the year since his release, he had spent his time serving the homeless and doing odd jobs as a handyman.

It would not be the first time the law had been waived.

Clifford Williams, a local Jacksonville guy, received approximately $2 million in compensation in 2020 after serving 43 years in jail. Despite the fact that Williams, like Duboise, had already been convicted.

Duboise had been charged with the rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in 1983. Despite the lack of tangible evidence linking Duboise to the killing, a Florida state judge ruled him guilty and condemned him to death.

The Florida Supreme Court commuted his sentence to life in prison after three years on death row.

Duboise was able to unearth new DNA evidence that established his innocence with the help of the Innocence Project, which helps exonerate wrongfully convicted prisoners.

“It’s bittersweet to walk out of this nightmare and hug my mother and sister after almost four decades, knowing I was innocent,” Duboise said upon his release. This is a condensed version of the information.