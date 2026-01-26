Exiled Ugandan Judge Kisaakye Criticizes Regime’s Violent Crackdown and Militarization

Esther Kisaakye, a former Supreme Court justice from Uganda, has broken her silence in exile to condemn the violent crackdown on political opposition under President Yoweri Museveni’s regime. Kisaakye, who was forced to flee the country following her dissenting opinion on the 2021 election results, has become an outspoken critic of the regime’s heavy-handed tactics and the erosion of judicial independence in Uganda.

In a scathing open letter addressed to Museveni, Kisaakye described how the judiciary has been compromised under the current government. She vividly recalled how, during her time on the bench, judges were prevented from carrying out their duties freely, with her own courtroom being locked down and important legal documents confiscated. “When a judge cannot deliver a ruling without the lights being switched off and files confiscated, the rule of law is dead,” Kisaakye wrote, revealing the extent of intimidation faced by those attempting to uphold the law.

The “Muhoozi Project” and Militarization

Kisaakye’s critique goes beyond the judiciary to highlight the disturbing trend of militarization within Uganda’s political system. She condemned the actions of Army Chief Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Museveni’s son, who allegedly issued a “dead or alive” order for the capture of opposition leader Bobi Wine. Kisaakye has denounced these orders as extrajudicial and part of a broader effort to establish a dynastic succession, with Muhoozi positioning himself as the heir apparent. This, she argues, reflects a deliberate push to consolidate military power and silence political opponents.

Her letter also targeted the regime’s use of the “terrorist” label to justify the arrest, torture, and abduction of members of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP). By branding political dissidents as terrorists, the government has been able to bypass the rule of law and subject opposition leaders and their supporters to violent repression.

A Symbol of Resistance

Despite being exiled, Kisaakye’s voice has only grown louder. Far from silencing her, the regime’s efforts to force her into retirement have turned her into a symbol of resistance within Uganda’s legal community. Her condemnation of the regime’s actions has struck a chord with many who see her as a beacon of integrity in a country where the rule of law has been undermined.

As reports of abductions and violence continue to surface from Kampala, Kisaakye’s words have gained new significance. Her statement paints a grim picture of a country where the law has ceased to protect the innocent and is instead used as a tool of oppression by those in power. With increasing evidence of state-sponsored violence and a judiciary unable to act independently, Kisaakye’s call for justice has resonated across Uganda and beyond.