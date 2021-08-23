Exhausted with unvaccinated COVID patients, dozens of Florida doctors are pleading with people to get vaccinated.

Hundreds of Florida doctors are urging with people to get vaccinated after becoming frustrated with unvaccinated COVID patients.

Several South Florida doctors convened early Monday to urge individuals to receive COVID-19 vaccines, citing their exhaustion and frustration with the increase of unvaccinated patients in their care.

“In hospitals, the great majority of COVID patients are unvaccinated. “This is not only heartbreaking, but it is really frustrating to all of us that are here today,” said Dr. Jennifer Buczyner, a neurologist and stroke director at Jupiter Medical Center. “Many of these patients opted not to get vaccinated, but once they are, they express their regret.”

“We’re both exhausted. “Our patience and resources are running thin, and we need your help,” said Dr. Rupesh Dharia, an internal medicine expert in Palm Beach Gardens.

In the midst of a major spike in hospitalizations across the state, 50 to 75 doctors from Palm Beach County hospitals convened Monday morning before heading to respective hospitals, critical care units, emergency departments, and operating rooms to urge Floridians to be vaccinated.

Buczyner continued, “As your neighborhood doctors and hospitals, we are all here behind me with one simple message that can save your life: Please go get vaccinated and wear a mask.”

On Sunday, 17,253 people in Florida were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from over 1,300 the week before, according to the US Department of Human and Health Services. In the state, one out of every five COVID-19 patients is admitted to the hospital.

Unvaccinated people account for more than 90% of all hospitalizations in the United States, prompting many health professionals to refer to a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Doctors warned on Monday that the recent influx of patients has put a strain on Florida’s hospitals, and that a lack of resources could jeopardize care for non-COVID patients as well.

“Hospitals and operating rooms have a limited amount of staff, resources, and supplies, and the reality is that they’re spread thinner and stressed out more than ever before,” said Dr. David Lickstein, chief of surgery and a plastic surgeon at Jupiter Medical Center.

"You may have heard that elective surgery is on hold, but what does it really mean for you?" he asked. "Is surgery really required if you're in excruciating back pain and can't move or function?"