‘Exhausted’ Stacey Solomon has left Instagram only days before the birth of her kid.

Stacey Solomon has stated that she would be taking a social media hiatus.

The expectant actress updates her 4.7 million Instagram fans on her happy family life with former EastEnders actor Joe Swash on a regular basis.

The mother-of-three is set to give birth to her first child and has stated that she would be taking a break from her social media accounts for a few days.

“I’m going to put my phone away for a couple of days,” she wrote on her most recent Instagram story. I’m exhausted….

“I swear I’ll keep you informed if Princess Pickle decides to leave my rib cage.

“I hope you’re all doing well. I adore you. I wish you a wonderful Thursday.”

Fans of the 31-year-old are enthralled by Stacey’s daily updates as she and her children refurbish ‘Pickle Cottage.’

She just shared a sweet photo of her youngest kid Rex helping her hang a shelf by screwing in a bracket.

The I’m a Celebrity winner, on the other hand, had comically noticed that her three-year-old son had put it in the wrong way around.

Stacey is yet to reveal the official due date of her child, although she did hint at it earlier this month in an Instagram picture.

After a busy day caring for the kids, the Loose Women panelist claimed she had neglected to attend the star-studded National Television Awards.

She captioned a selfie of herself clutching her baby bump while watching the event on TV, “When you feel like you’ve forgotten something.” “Best of luck.”

Stacey also sent a photo of her daily calendar, which revealed that the fourth member of Stacey’s family is expected any day now.

“Keep Clear – Baby Soon,” stated the calendar.

Stacey is now on maternity leave from Loose Women, which she will be on until the year 2022.