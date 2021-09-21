Exemptions from the bathroom and dress code for LGBT employees are being challenged by the Texas Attorney General.

The Texas attorney general’s office has filed a lawsuit to overturn a federal regulation that includes various LGBT employee protections, including a rule requiring employers to allow employees to use bathrooms that correspond to their gender identification.

The case, first reported by Bloomberg Law, contends that a guidance provided by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on June 15 misinterprets the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, GA.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton states in the complaint that the state of Texas and its agencies, including the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), have the authority to set their own standards on bathrooms, dress codes, and pronoun usage.

According to the complaint, the instruction “misstates the law, expanding the scope of liability for the State as an employer.”

Businesses may not prohibit employees from wearing in a manner that corresponds to their gender identity, according to the guidance, and while employers may have separate restrooms, they may not prohibit employees from using the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity.

“Intentionally and persistently using the incorrect name and pronouns to refer to a transgender person could lead to an unlawful hostile work environment,” it adds.

The guidelines are based on the Bostock judgement from 2020, which held that employees cannot be fired for being LGBT. For the first time, the court held that a civil rights legislation against workplace discrimination on the basis of sex also covers employees who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender.

The complaint, however, said that the instruction is unsupported by the court’s decision, which Paxton described as “much narrower,” not addressing matters like pronoun usage or toilets.

According to the complaint, “Bostock expressly disclaimed that it was considering whether ‘sex-segregated bathrooms, locker rooms, and clothing requirements’ would violate Title VII.” “The Court never addressed the matter of pronouns, either.”

According to the TDA, sex refers to biological sex rather than gender identification. “If any employee disguised as a member of the opposite sex, TDA would regard such conduct to be a breach of its standards,” according to the complaint.

It also states that the TDA would refuse requests from “any employee who wanted to use the bathrooms designated for the opposite sex” or “any employee who wanted to use the bathrooms marked for the opposite sex.” This is a condensed version of the information.