Exec Tells British Lawmakers: “Facebook Doesn’t Amplify Hate and Supports Safety Legislation.”

While being questioned by British MPs concerned about recent instances of online hazards, a Facebook executive said that the network does not spread hate and supports safety measures, according to the Associated Press.

The interrogation took place as the UK government tries to improve internet safety regulations aimed at limiting social media corporations’ power and better protecting users.

Antigone Davis, Facebook’s global safety chief, said she disagrees with critics who blame the platform of spreading hate, instead blaming societal factors. According to the Associated Press, she also stated that the firm employs artificial intelligence to remove potentially controversial content, but she didn’t define to what extent the systems are able to identify such harmful content.

“I’m afraid I can’t claim we’ve never advised something you could dislike. What I can say is that we have artificial intelligence (AI) that can detect hate speech “Davis stated his opinion.

According to the Associated Press, she stated that Facebook supports the UK’s safety legislation and defended the company’s handling of internal research on how Instagram might hurt kids by encouraging eating disorders or suicide.

Representatives from Google, Twitter, and TikTok also responded to questions from a parliamentary committee looking into the British government’s planned legislation to curb dangerous online content.

It comes days after the firms testified before US legislators, offering little solid support for US laws increasing protection of children from online damage, such as eating disorders, sexually explicit content, and material pushing addictive drugs.

Governments on both sides of the Atlantic want stricter restrictions to protect social media users, particularly those under the age of 18, but the United Kingdom is far ahead of the pack. Researchers, journalists, tech executives, and other experts are being questioned by UK parliamentarians for a report to the government on how to enhance the final version of the online safety bill. Digital laws are also being developed by the European Union.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen told a UK committee this week that Facebook’s methods exacerbate online hate and that the company has little motivation to address the issue. She claimed that the time for regulating social media corporations that employ artificial intelligence systems to determine what content people see is running out.

