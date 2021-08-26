Exclusive: The officer who shot and killed Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 has been identified.

The cop who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed protester climbing through a shattered window in a hallway of the United States Capitol on January 6, has remained nameless for more than seven months.

Despite the fact that the United States Capitol Police, congressional workers, and federal investigations were all aware of his identity, no one would reveal it. Months of online speculation were exacerbated by the concealment.

Babbitt’s family claimed there was a cover-up.

“The United States Congress wants to keep this man safe. Terry Roberts, a Maryland attorney who represents the family, said, “He’s got friends in high places who want to protect him.” “And they’ve done an outstanding job of it. … I don’t believe this is a proud moment for the United States Capitol Police or the United States Congress.”

On Wednesday night, Roberts told Zenger that the shooter was “Lieutenant Michael Leroy Byrd.”

Mark Schamel, Byrd’s attorney, did not contest the positive identification. It confirms what numerous sources have told Zenger in recent months: Byrd was the shooter on January 6. On the record, none of them would say so.

Byrd is a divisive character who has a history of mishandling firearms, including leaving a loaded revolver in a bathroom at the Congressional Visitor Center. Byrd’s choice to discharge his firearm on January 6 indicated his unfitness for duty, according to Roberts.

“I’d be very concerned about him having a pistol around me if I were a congressman,” he remarked.

Police officers who shoot civilians are usually mentioned in the media. However, the riots that followed when George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer divided the country along political, socioeconomic, and racial lines, prompting officials to be wary of publishing the name of a Black cop who killed a white protester.

Race was “certainly a role” in the decision to shelter Byrd from public scrutiny, according to Roberts.

He explained, “It’s something that has to be explored because it’s just an obvious pattern in the United States.” “What if a white cop kills a black person? Within a day, their name had gone viral. It’s all open to the public. A police officer, after all, is a public official. There should be no exceptions in this case.”

Officials from the United States Capitol Police, police union representatives, and government officials have all argued that revealing the officer's identity would jeopardize his life.