EXCLUSIVE: Rafa Benitez discloses the moment he was given the Everton manager’s job and what was asked in a ‘conference call’ with Farhad Moshiri.

Rafa Benitez’s reaction to members of his wife’s charity foundation’s West Kirby chapter was telling.

The former Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Valencia, Newcastle, Newcastle United, and, most importantly, Liverpool manager was approached in late June about the possibility of becoming Everton manager.

It was a momentous occasion. Some Blues fans were outraged about the prospect.

Those that knew Benitez, on the other hand, had a different opinion.

“When I got that call, where was I? I was at my house “In his Everton training kit, in an office at Finch Farm, Benitez spoke to The Washington Newsday three months after that eye-opening appointment.

“I live in the city, and many of my friends are already supporters of Everton. It’s not that every one of my friends is a redhead. It’s acceptable since some are red and some are blue, and the family is the same.

“However, when it happened, my wife was working in West Kirby with one of her charity’s branches, and they liked me before, but they love me even more now!”

They were ecstatic when they learned of the opportunity and exclaimed, “You must go there!””

I was ecstatic from the beginning. I haven’t managed Liverpool in a long time, and I’d like to compete once more.

“After the virus, everything changed and you couldn’t compete because the rules in China became very complicated and you couldn’t sign players. I went to China when there were no top sides available here – and China was a project, different things, different methodology, you had to create an Academy for a start, which was fine, but after the virus, everything changed and you couldn’t compete because the rules in China became very complicated and you couldn’t sign players.

“I was glad to return at the time, and I had other possibilities throughout the world, but I was looking for a club where I could compete.

“This was a fantastic chance. The owners are ambitious and want to compete and succeed, and there is a new stadium to help them do so, so everything was OK. It was simply a matter of deciding that this was the best option for both myself and them.” So far, all sides have agreed on the “solution.”

The Blues’ manager has watched his bargain signings make an immediate impact.

