Exclusive Photos of Ronald Reagan’s Ranch, which is in danger of being destroyed by fire.

The fast-moving Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County, which threatens to damage Ronald Reagan’s historic ranch and treasures, was put out Monday night into Tuesday.

The executive director of the fabled Reagan Ranch, Andrew Coffin, told The Washington Newsday that he slept in a sleeping bag with three other personnel in the former president’s Secret Service command post, which was one of seven structures threatened by the fire.

The crew have been hosing down the buildings, testing sprinklers, laying out hoses, and preparing fire hydrants in case of a fire. According to Coffin, the flames were about a half-mile away as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

He said as many as 15 engines were on the 688-acre property Monday night, however by Tuesday morning, most had moved closer to the flames.

Coffin is vice president of the Young America’s Foundation, which bought the ranch for $4.5 million in 1998. Utah Sen. Mike Lee and California Rep. Tom McClintock, both Republicans, have contacted out to offer spiritual support, but it is up to the hardworking firefighters to rescue the ranch, according to Coffin.

On Tuesday, Coffin remarked from the ranch, “They’ve got their hands full.” “For the time being, there’s a lot of smoke and flames active on our western flank toward the coast.” Coffin said he and his crew have no plans to evacuate themselves or the artifacts, which include horse saddles, books, art, clothing, and other belongings to Ronald and Nancy Reagan, who bought the property in 1974 and used it as their western White House during Reagan’s eight-year presidency, hosting world leaders and other powerful guests.

“The fire is raging on both sides of the property’s entrance road. If it comes down to it, we’ll take an unpaved, rocky road as an escape route. “Pickup trucks and a suburban vehicle will be used,” Coffin added.

Approximately 6,000 acres had burnt near the ranch as of press time.

“This is definitely the closest a fire has ever been to us,” Coffin said, noting that a fire in 1965 presented a threat as well, though that was nine years before the Reagans took possession of the property.

"Like Mt. Vernon and Monticello, this is a national treasure," Coffin added.