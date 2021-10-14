EXCLUSIVE: Mohamed Salah tells Liverpool legend about his future: ‘I know that.’

Ian Rush’s speed quickens as the subject shifts to Mohamed Salah.

Rush comes alive like a through ball at the Kop end as the talk shifts to Liverpool’s star player.

Despite the fact that he is nearly 30 years removed from his playing days at Anfield, the iconic Liverpool striker is still visibly enthralled by conversations about the game’s greatest marksmen.

And in Salah, there may not be a better player in the world right now.

“I’ve said it before, right now, on current form, Mo Salah is the best player in the world!” he exclaims in an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday.

You should now understand why such a school of thought is so popular.

Salah’s nine goals this season, distributed over the Premier League and Champions League, have thrust him back into the spotlight.

Another in-house Golden Boot will be the fifth of its kind if the man popularly known as the ‘Egyptian King’ finishes top of the pile for the Reds, as is largely expected.

A third Premier League title is also on the cards for Nagrig as he tries to lead Jurgen Klopp’s team to the game’s biggest and brightest trophies once more.

Salah has continued where he left off this season after scoring 31 goals in what was, by their standards of recent years, an unremarkable campaign for the Reds last season, with Klopp recently referring to a complete pre-season schedule as the major factor for the club’s torrid early-season record.

Salah’s current position in world football has sparked heated debate recently. In fact, it’s more than it’s ever been.

For nearly 15 years, football fans have rarely made a compelling argument for anyone other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the world’s best player.

But, for the first time in well over a decade, there are more credible candidates, with Ronaldo, at the age of 36, striving to reconfigure himself at Manchester United and Messi, 34, adjusting at Paris Saint-Germain.

Salah’s performance has earned him a spot on the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d’Or. “The summary has come to an end.”