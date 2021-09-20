Exclusive: Approximately a third of swing state voters want cryptocurrency to be legalized as a form of payment in their state.

According to an exclusive This website study performed by London-based polling firm Redfield & Wilton Strategies, over a third of voters in swing states want cryptocurrencies to be a legal form of payment in their state.

Voters in Arizona, Texas, and Wisconsin said they would vote yes on a ballot issue that would legalize cryptocurrencies in the next election, with 28 percent in Arizona and 37 percent in both Texas and Wisconsin.

Californians, Floridians, Georgians, North Carolinians, Ohioans, Pennsylvanians, and Virginians were also polled.

When told that Wyoming had introduced crypto-friendly legislation, 25 percent of respondents in Arizona and 42 percent of voters in Texas said they would support a measure comparable to Wyoming’s.

Wyoming established laws exempting bitcoin transactions from transmitter regulations and exempting transactions from state taxes in the interests of attracting investments, attracting residents, and creating jobs.

The majority of cryptocurrency owners cited the promise of big returns and personal interest as the primary motivations for their purchases.

While there was some support for the United States creating a national cryptocurrency pegged to the dollar’s value, the majority of people said they would oppose the notion.

Arizona had the highest level of opposition to a national cryptocurrency, with 40% of voters opposing it. Georgia was the only state where voters were split, with 27% opposing and 27% supporting a national cryptocurrency.

Throughout the study, around a quarter of people indicated apathy, stating they didn’t know their position or wouldn’t support or oppose making cryptocurrency legal on a federal or statewide level.

More information about cryptocurrencies could perhaps persuade voters to invest. Approximately 6 out of 10 people who do not possess cryptocurrencies stated that the key reason for their decision is a lack of knowledge about cryptocurrency.

In addition, the majority of voters appear to have simply heard or read about Bitcoin.

When questioned about other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Tether, or Doge, more than 60% of voters in each of the ten states stated they had never heard of them. Even among those who had heard of Bitcoin, nearly half indicated they just knew “a little bit” about it, with fewer than a quarter indicating they knew “a lot.”

While voters may still require additional information. This is a condensed version of the information.