‘Excessively brutal’ Fans of Love Island are worried about Teddy after receiving a Casa Amor postcard.

A postcard delivered to the Islanders was deemed “unnecessarily nasty” by Love Island viewers.

A postcard depicting the lads’ journey to Casa Amor was delivered to the girls, showing several of them straying from their companions.

Teddy kissing Clarisse was depicted in one of the images.

Why do Love Island 2021 contestants sleep with sunglasses on?

The photograph, on the other hand, was obtained from a game of Truth or Dare.

Teddy, who is dating Faye, has slept on the daybed outdoors during his stay at Casa Amor and has stayed entirely loyal to her.

However, Faye’s relationship with Teddy was called into question as a result of the postcard.

“I don’t know if Teddy is a little calm for me, cool, calm, and collected,” she remarked.

While the postcard brought tension to the program, several viewers were disappointed by Teddy’s photo’s lack of context.

“Nah, that postcard is so terrible man,” Jason tweeted. They should’ve shown Teddy sleeping outside with the foxes and badgers, and they should’ve shown Liam getting a lap dance.”

“The whole of the UK knows Teddy is lying on the daybed, and that postcard got him dirty,” Ayeisha remarked.

“Na, they’ve set Teddy straight up with that postcard,” Amber wrote.

“It’d be one thing if the postcard was halfway accurate…,” Diyora tweeted. For example, Liam is smitten with Lillie, and Teddy is devoted to Faye.

“However, constructing completely distinct storylines is unnecessarily cruel to people who are already emotionally vulnerable!”

“Naaaah @LoveIsland send another postcard RIGHT NOW of Teddy sleeping outside I am FUMING!” Emily exclaimed.

Tyler and Clarisse were shown together in one of the postcard photographs.

After learning of Tyler’s behavior, Kaz made the decision to get to know newcomer Matthew.

They also exchanged a kiss.

The females have been “going out of their way to be respectful,” according to Liberty, but the boys have not.