Excavators open a cave that has been sealed for 40,000 years in search of evidence of Neanderthal existence.

Researchers may be able to learn more about the Neanderthals who lived in the area for generations by opening a recently discovered chamber in a cave on the Rock of Gibraltar after roughly 40,000 years.

Professor Clive Finlayson, the director of the Gibraltar National Museum and an evolutionary biologist, accompanied a group of archaeologists from the museum to the big chamber at the back of Vanguard Cave a few weeks ago.

In an interview with The Guardian, Finlayson commented, “It’s quite a chamber.” “It’s almost like discovering Tutankhamun’s tomb; you’re entering a location that hasn’t been visited in 40,000 years. It’s actually rather depressing.”

Finlayson discovered a break in the cave’s silt during explorations last month, according to the Guardian. The team discovered a 13-meter space with stalactites hanging from the ceiling and broken rock curtains indicating damage from an ancient earthquake after widening it and entering the space.

Initial surface finds include lynx, hyena, and griffon vulture carcasses, as well as scratch marks on the cave walls left by a predator that has yet to be identified, according to a press statement issued by the Gorham’s Cave Complex on Friday.

Although no human bones were discovered in the freshly opened cave chamber, researchers did discover a big dog whelk shell.

Finlayson told The Guardian, “That part of cave is probably 20 meters above sea level today, so definitely someone got it up there some time before 40,000 years ago.” “That’s already a sign that someone was up there.”

The trip began in 2012, when researchers began excavating Vanguard Cave, which is part of the Gorham’s Cave complex, according to The Guardian. They went off to explore the cave system, looking for routes and chambers.

The crew has discovered hearths, stone tools, and butchered animal remains throughout the cave system so far. The milk teeth of a four-year-old Neanderthal toddler was discovered in a region with a big hyena population, according to the Guardian. The crew is still seeking for any further remains of the youngster, according to Finlayson, who spoke to The Guardian.

The team intended to continue exploring the cave. This is a condensed version of the information.