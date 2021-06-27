Excavators begin work on the historic Alder Hey hospital site.

As the next phase of development work at the former Alder Hey Children’s Hospital site in West Derby gets underway, bulldozers have moved in.

It’s part of a plan to turn the land around the new hospital into a massive park covering 9.4 hectares (23 acres).

In 2012, Liverpool council and Alder Hey signed a land swap agreement to allow the new hospital to be built on land at Springfield Park.

Lidl intends to open new stores in more than 20 places across Merseyside.

Excavators can be seen clearing the field while a big portion of the original site is now surrounded by temporary steel fencing. The old boiler house, which was part of the former hospital site, is one of the structures being removed.

The Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust’s ambition for the new park is to create a “living health campus” that is “led by children and young people’s wishes,” according to the trust.

The Institute in the Park will be part of the health complex, in addition to the hospital. This will be a research center dedicated to developing new medications and technology to improve the health of children and adolescents in the future.

The Alder Centre, which will be the UK’s only specialized grief centre for child loss, and Sunflower House, a new 12-bed mental health unit, will also be located on the site.

The Trust’s spokeswoman stated: “In 2015, Alder Hey opened its new state-of-the-art Alder Hey in the Park Children’s Hospital on Springfield Park, which is owned by Liverpool City Council.

“Alder Hey is transferring 9.4 hectares of land to Liverpool city council as part of a land exchange agreement signed in 2012, by replacing the former Alder Hey hospital with upgraded park land. This agreement’s first phase is now complete.

“With phase one completed, work is now ongoing to complete phases two and three of the process, with the goal of handing over the entire 9.4 hectare park to Liverpool City Council by 2023.

“Several new elements have been added to the park, including a new walkway network that connects Alder Road to the park. The summary comes to a close.