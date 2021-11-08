Examining the genomes of cancer-stricken children will ‘help more children survive.’

According to scientists, deciphering the genetic codes of all children with cancer could lead to better diagnosis and therapy.

Researchers at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge examined the entire genome of a small group of children with “solid” tumors in a pilot trial.

Researchers discovered that by analyzing malignancies at this level of detail, they were able to provide more customized treatments to youngsters.

Whole genome testing is being rolled out by the NHS in England for all children with cancer suspicions and some adults with cancer.

Experts have described it as a “exciting step” in the treatment of children with cancer.

Researchers presented findings from the pilot study at the NCRI Festival, saying that they looked at the genomes of only 36 children and found that in seven cases, medications that had not been investigated but were likely to be beneficial for treating the children were discovered.

— For one youngster, doctors discovered that two genes had fused together, a process known as gene fusion, which was likely causing their tumor to grow. Knowing this allowed doctors to prescribe a therapy called a MEK inhibitor, which isn’t typically used to treat this form of cancer.

– In two cases, the information improved the diagnosis of the children.

– In four cases, it resulted in a different diagnosis.

“Our results from this relatively small trial group of children with cancer indicate how diagnosis and therapy can be improved,” said Dr Patrick Tarpey, principal scientist for solid cancer in the East Genomic Laboratory Hub, situated at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

“It shows that providing whole genome sequencing to all children with cancer will provide more accurate information on diagnosis and prognosis, as well as reveal whether there is a genetic cancer risk and assist inform treatment options.”

“As we expand whole genome sequencing to supplement current standard-of-care testing for children with cancer, we must guarantee that all phases in the process are optimized to shorten turnaround times and keep prices low.”

“This research indicates that analyzing the entire genetic code in children diagnosed with cancer is feasible and useful,” said Dr Julia Chisholm, chairwoman of the NCRI’s Children’s Group, based at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

“Whole genome sequencing aids us in this endeavor.””

