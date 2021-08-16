Examine the link between the vaccine and period issues, but note that there is no danger of pregnancy.

According to the UK’s medical authorities, there is no proof that Covid-19 vaccinations will impair fertility or the ability to have children.

According to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), there is no evidence that any of the vaccines used in the UK, or reactions to them, enhance the risk of miscarriage or stillbirth.

“There is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 vaccinations will harm fertility or the ability to have children,” the MHRA stated in a Monday update.

The number of miscarriages and stillbirths reported is “low in relation to the number of pregnant women who have received Covid-19 vaccinations to date and how frequently these events occur in the UK outside of the pandemic,” according to the paper.

“There is no evidence from the reports that any of the Covid-19 vaccinations used in the UK, or any responses to these vaccines, enhance the risk of miscarriage or stillbirth,” the regulator noted.

“The results show no evidence that any of the Covid-19 vaccinations used in the UK raises the risk of congenital abnormalities or birth complications.”

“Pregnant women have experienced comparable suspected vaccination responses as non-pregnant women,” it continued.

The MHRA said it is currently reviewing reports of suspected side effects of menstrual disorders and unexpected vaginal bleeding after vaccination, but that no evidence has been found to link changes in menstrual periods and related symptoms to coronavirus vaccines, adding that “the menstrual changes reported are mostly transient in nature.”

Pregnant women who get symptoms from Covid-19 are two to three times more likely to give birth prematurely.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) amended its recommendations in April, stating that pregnant women should be provided the Covid-19 vaccine at the same time as the general population, according on their age and clinical risk group.

When data from NHS England and the University of Oxford revealed that the majority of pregnant women brought to hospitals with the virus had not gotten a vaccine, health officials urged women to be vaccinated.