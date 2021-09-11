Ex-WWE star Al Snow is being praised on Twitter after rescuing a child from a riptide.

Al Snow, an ex-WWE superstar, is being hailed as a hero on Twitter after saving a youngster from being washed away in a rip current in the Gulf of Mexico.

After learning about Snow’s courageous efforts, several Twitter users showed their gratitude for the former wrestler on their personal profiles.

“God bless you @TheRealAlSnow and God bless that boy!” said Angelina Love, a Ring of Honor wrestler. What a fantastic story.”

“Just finished the first season of difficult enough and my number one thought was – man Al Snow is awesome,” remarked Peter Rosenberg of Hot 97 and Wrestling Analyst.

“I’m sure you’re too humble to be comfortable with the acclaim coming your way,” Twitter user @Bendijim concluded, “but you did save someone’s life, and it should be recognized as the big thing it is!” I’m sure the rest of the family will agree. “Way to go.”

On Twitter, Snow thanked a number of followers and supporters for their support in the aftermath of the incident.

After the youngster went into the sea on Friday, Snow, whose true name is Allen Ray Sarven, leapt into action. Snow told TMZ that he was able to save the youngster at Santa Rosa Beach in South Walton, Florida, before he perished.

According to South Walton Fire Officials, a responding lifeguard was able to get Snow and the young kid back to shore using a flotation device. The lifeguard also consoled the boy’s mother, who had been visibly shaken by the occurrence.

