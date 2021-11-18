Ex-Wife Claims Property Takeover After Woman, Boyfriend, and Relative Arrested For Bludgeoning Husband Over Affair

A woman, her TikTok boyfriend, and her nephew have been charged with murdering the woman’s husband. The incident took place in Bengaluru, in the state of Karnataka in southwest India.

On Saturday, the woman, 37-year-old Nethra, surrendered to the police minutes after killing her husband at their Bengaluru home. According to Mid-Day, she told the authorities that she killed her husband, Swamiraj, because he was harassing her and pressuring her to commit adultery.

Nethra murdered her husband with the help of her lover, Bharat, 32, and a relative, Vijay Kumar, 25, according to further investigations.

Before TikTok was banned in India, Nethra, a TikTok fan, allegedly met Bharat on the app. Swamiraj and his wife had regular fights after the victim begged Nethra to never see Bharat again after Swamiraj learned of his wife’s adulterous affair.

The woman allegedly plotted with her paramour and nephew to bludgeon her husband in their home late Saturday night, and she apparently bought an iron rod to do it. Bharat and Vijay are believed to have been stationed outside Nethra’s house as she bludgeoned the man inside.

After paying her two accomplices, the woman is claimed to have rushed to the police station to confess. Using Nethra’s phone records, authorities found the participation of the other two suspects during the preliminary investigation.

Basavaraju M, the victim’s father, told cops that he went to check on his son after he didn’t answer his phone calls. “I went over to his house and discovered him in a pool of blood. He had suffered serious head injuries. As soon as I entered the house, Nethra, who was wielding an iron rod, bolted “According to The Times of India, the victim’s father stated.

During questioning, Nethra said that the victim had also misbehaved with his adopted daughter, which she believed was the reason for his death. Swamiraj’s father and ex-wife, on the other hand, believe that Nethra was attempting to take over her deceased husband’s property and that this was the motivation for the murder.