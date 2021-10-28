Ex-Whitecaps Women’s Soccer Coach Hubert Busby Jr. is accused of soliciting sex from a player.

A former head coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps women’s soccer team has been accused of attempting to solicit sex from a former player who was being recruited to join the team.

Malloree Enoch has accused Hubert Busby Jr. of sexual misconduct at the former USL W-League squad between 2010 and 2011. In an extended interview with The Guardian, Enoch made the charges, which Busby has rejected.

The charges against Busby are the most recent to upset Canadian and American women’s soccer teams.

Bob Birarda, another coach with the Vancouver Whitecaps, has been accused with many counts of sexual exploitation and assault spanning 20 years. Former soccer players are said to make up at least three of the victims.

After being accused of sexual harassment and misbehavior against former players, the North Carolina Courage sacked head coach Paul Riley earlier this month.

Enoch told The Guardian how Busby suggested she try out for the squad when she contacted him about a position with the Vancouver Whitecaps’ administration department.

Enoch said she met Busby for one-on-one meals at restaurants, was given sporting equipment as a gift, was flown across the country to attend events, and was frequently forced to share motel rooms with him during travels throughout a lengthy recruitment process.

Busby invited Enoch to stay at his hotel in Tampa, Florida, in November 2010, after a supper she thought would be attended by other Whitecap players, according to Enoch.

The next month, Enoch said she was flown to Los Angeles to play in a Whitecaps trial game. Busby stated that the hotel had “messed up” their rooms and that he would have to stay with her when she came.

Jennifer Stoltenberg, who was also scheduled to play in the trial game, told The Guardian that she was alerted four days before the game that it had been canceled, information that Busby did not share with Enoch.

While Enoch claims no inappropriate behavior occurred while she shared a room with Busby during these times, she claims he tried to force himself on her during a vacation in Orlando, Florida, in February 2011.

“He insisted that I stay because it was late, and I agreed because it was too late to go back.” When we’re together. This is a condensed version of the information.