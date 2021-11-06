Ex-White House aide worries about Trump’s actions if re-elected: ‘It’ll be different in the second term.’

A former White House staffer who worked under previous President Donald Trump expressed fear about what Trump will do if re-elected.

In a clip from CNN’s Trumping Democracy: An American Coup, Alyssa Farah, who worked as Trump’s White House communications director, said, “There’s very much a scenario where Donald Trump might be president again, and this is a man who has challenged our institutions near the breaking point.”

Trump hasn’t said if he’ll seek for reelection in 2024, but he’s made it clear that he will—a “horror scenario,” according to Farah. If Trump runs, she says, “he’ll likely be the Republican Party’s nominee, provided nobody dares to challenge him credibly,” and that President Joe Biden “will be 82 years old by 2024, and many around him don’t think he’ll run again.” “Do you think he’ll try to impose some type of autocracy?” journalist Jake Tapper questioned Farah during the interview, alluding to Trump.

“I believe he would,” Farah stated emphatically.

“There were things he wanted to do when he first came to power that were much beyond the scope of what a president of the United States should be able to do, but oftentimes it was just the incentive of expecting to win reelection that kept him from doing them.” “I guess what terrifies me the most is how different it is in the second term,” she remarked.

“Could you give me a specific example?” Tapper was the one who inquired.

Farah said, “Whether it’s weaponizing the law department against political opponents or going after the free press, he would surely be open to employing the military for political reasons as well.”

Farah isn’t the only former Trump administration official to criticize the former president recently. Former Trump national security adviser Fiona Hill warned in October that the former president is putting the United States on a path to “tyranny.” Hill said in an October interview that Trump, like Russian President Vladimir Putin, wanted to “remain in power forever.”

"He saw Putin as the pinnacle of the badass populist, to be honest, the type of guy he aspired to be: super-rich, super-powerful, with no checks and balances, and.