Ex-White House advisor Steve Bannon is being held in contempt by a Capitol Hill panel.

After former White House aide Steve Bannon rejected the panel’s subpoena, a congressional committee investigating the January 6 insurgency at the US Capitol in Washington DC voted unanimously to hold him in contempt.

A demand for papers and testimony was ignored by a longstanding ally of former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump continues to defend his fans who stormed the Capitol that day.

He has made a concerted effort to stymie the committee’s investigation, instructing Mr. Bannon not to respond to questions and filing a lawsuit to prevent Congress from getting previous White House records.

Mr Bannon “stands alone in his utter disobedience of our subpoena,” said the committee’s chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson, on Tuesday, and the panel will not accept no for an answer.

While Mr. Bannon may be “ready to be a martyr for the shameful cause of whitewashing what happened on January 6th – of displaying his entire fealty to the former president,” he believes the contempt vote serves as a lesson to other witnesses.

“We will not be deterred,” Mr Thompson stressed. We’re not going to be sidetracked. And we’re not going to be late.”