Ex-US intelligence officials working for foreign governments are on the rise, according to a new report.

According to a recent Associated Press article, there has been an upsurge in former US intelligence officials working for questionable foreign regimes.

According to the lengthy report, Gulf countries are looking for ex-intelligence agents to hire on a contract basis. Kevin Chalker, a police officer, is accused of spying on soccer officials and competing countries on behalf of Qatar. Chalker is accused of accepting surveillance contract work from the country, which is bidding to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

“Having someone masquerade as a photojournalist to keep tabs on a rival nation’s bid and deploying a Facebook honeypot, in which someone posed online as an attractive woman to get close to a target,” according to the former CIA official. According to an internal memo obtained by the AP, he also allegedly vowed to assist the country “maintain supremacy” over its immigrant worker population.

Chalker is far from the only ex-agent who has taken on this type of business. Three former US intelligence and military operatives were said to have admitted to offering hacking services for a business named DarkMatter, according to the story. In 2019, the UAE-based firm was probed for allegedly hacking phones and computers.

“This is a national security issue for the United States,” Citizen Lab senior researcher John Scott-Railton stated. “It’s a pretty dangerous thing when those in charge of our country’s most sensitive secrets think to themselves, ‘Man, I could really make a lot more money putting this technical expertise I’ve been trained in to the service of whoever would pay me.'” Qatari and FIFA representatives have not replied to demands for comment. In a statement, Chalker refuted the charges made in the study. The whole report is available here.

Interviews with Chalker’s former associates, as well as contracts, invoices, emails, and a study of business papers, were used in the AP’s research.

Qatar, a country of 2.8 million people, only 300,000 of whom are citizens, is primarily reliant on foreign-born labor to construct the stadiums and other infrastructure required for the tournament.

Chalker established a Doha office and used a Qatari official email address.

Chalker turned down requests for an interview and a response. This is a condensed version of the information.