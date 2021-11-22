Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is released from house arrest and takes a swipe at his former boss.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer until his arrest in 2018, has finished his three-year prison and home confinement sentence.

After signing documents in federal court in Manhattan, the former lawyer proclaimed the news. Cohen was sentenced to prison in December 2018 after pleading guilty to a variety of offenses, including tax evasion and making excessive campaign contributions.

Cohen insisted that his release “in no way diminishes the activities [he]conducted at the direction of and for the benefit of Donald J. Trump” when questioned by the press. He also stated that he will continue to work with police in the investigation of his allegations.

“I will continue to contribute information, testimony, records, and my complete cooperation in all current investigations to ensure that others are held accountable for their wrongdoings and that no one is ever thought to be above the law,” Cohen stated.

He was released in May 2020 after a year in prison and resentenced to home confinement because to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was returned to prison for a few weeks before being released. Cohen believes Trump’s decision is revenge for his biography, Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump. The Trump administration, however, did not confirm this at the time.

Cohen will begin a three-year supervised release term soon after his sentence is completed.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

“Today I’m in a fantastic mood. It’s been a long time coming, “Cohen told a group of camera teams who had been alerted to his presence by a tweet he had made on Sunday.

He spent roughly 13 1/2 months in prison and a year and a half on home confinement in all. His term was lowered even more as a result of his exemplary behavior.

The allegations stem from his role in arranging payments during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep Stormy Daniels, a porn star, and model Karen McDougal from making public claims of sexual encounters with Trump. Trump has denied the extramarital affairs.

Cohen pleaded for leniency before his sentencing, claiming that he had completely cooperated with prosecutors, including special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Jeannie Rhee, one of Mueller’s prosecutors, stated in court that. This is a condensed version of the information.