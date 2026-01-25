Ex-Tory Councillor Pleads Guilty to 13-Year Long Abuse of Ex-Wife

A former Conservative councillor has pleaded guilty to drugging and raping his ex-wife over a 13-year period. Philip Young, 49, from Enfield, North London, admitted to 48 charges at Winchester Crown Court, including rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration, voyeurism, and publishing obscene material. The offences took place between 2010 and 2023, and were committed against his former wife, Joanne Young, who was present in court during the hearing.

Details of the Case

Young’s guilty pleas included 11 counts of rape, seven of assault by penetration, 14 of voyeurism, four of sexual assault, and one of publishing obscene material. He also admitted to several counts of administering substances to incapacitate his wife. The former councillor’s plea came after a lengthy hearing, which lasted 27 minutes. Despite the admissions, Young denied eight other charges, including three of making indecent images of children and possessing prohibited and extreme pornography, which were alleged to have occurred between 2019 and 2024.

Joanne Young, 48, waived her right to anonymity and attended the court proceedings, supported by family members and a witness support officer. Her presence came as the case brought a significant amount of emotional weight. Five other men also appeared in court, facing sexual offence charges in relation to the victim. These include Norman Macksoni, 47, and Richard Wilkins, 61, who pleaded not guilty to one charge of rape. Dean Hamilton, 47, has yet to enter a plea, while Connor Sanderson Doyle, 31, and Mohammed Hassan, 37, pleaded not guilty to other sexual charges.

Background and Political Career

Young, who was once a councillor for Swindon Borough Council, served from 2007 to 2010. He resigned from his cabinet position as the member for culture, regeneration, and economic development in May 2010, citing the need to focus on his family and business. At the time, he told a local newspaper that juggling both work and family life was unfair to his loved ones. His political career has now been overshadowed by these serious criminal charges.