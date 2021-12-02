Ex-Staffer Claims Epstein and Maxwell Told Him to “Say Nothing” About Others’ Lives.

According to the Associated Press, a former home manager for suspected sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein testified that he was not allowed to discuss anything about his employer’s and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell’s personal lives.

Juan Patricio Alessi testified in Maxwell’s trial in New York City on Wednesday. He claimed that he saw underage girls, who are now accusing Epstein of sex trafficking, as they entered and exited the British socialite’s Palm Beach, Florida, estate. He mentioned seeing “Jane,” one of the accusers who is giving testimony under a false name, enter the house multiple times. Alessi was also ordered to pick up Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who is accusing Prince Andrew and other Epstein associates of rape, from their houses on several occasions.

The females would go to the movies with the two, as well as on a plane journey with them and their guests, according to Alessi. After they went, however, he was told that it was “not [his]job to check where they were.”

He claimed of Epstein and Maxwell, “I was meant to be blind, deaf, and dumb and say nothing of their life.”

Maxwell also requested to be treated like “the lady of the house,” according to Alessi, who sent him a 58-page document with regulations that he and other staff members had to observe. “Everything from how to approach [Epstein and Maxwell] to how to dress to what types of notepads to put on their desks,” according to the AP. In 2019, Epstein committed suicide while incarcerated. He was charged with various sex trafficking offenses after allegedly assaulting dozens of minor girls. Maxwell is also facing a sex trafficking accusation. She has rejected all charges and entered a not guilty plea. Her trial is set to go on for a few more days.

Giuffre once brought her lover into the house with her, according to him, and Maxwell told him that the man had to leave and wait in the car.

During his a dozen years working at Epstein’s sprawling estate, Alessi said he witnessed “many, many, many” young adult female visitors, often reclining topless by the pool. They seemed to be in their late twenties, according to Alessi.

