Ex-Spandau Ballet Singer Faces Trial Over Alleged Sexual Assault

A former Spandau Ballet frontman, Ross Davidson, is currently on trial for the alleged rape of a woman in 2015, a case that has attracted significant attention due to disturbing claims made in court. The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, alleges that she woke up to find Davidson assaulting her while she was asleep in his London home. Davidson denies the charges, with the trial ongoing at Wood Green Crown Court.

Chilling Allegations and Testimony

During the court proceedings, the woman described feeling “helpless” and said she did not react immediately during the alleged assault. “I just tried to compose myself and I was scared to react,” she testified. “I didn’t know what would happen if I reacted. I was quite quiet and dismissive over the situation and I just started to get ready to leave.” She went on to explain that Davidson, 37, appeared indifferent, expressing no concern when she indicated her intention to leave.

The allegations were compounded by disturbing remarks Davidson allegedly made prior to the incident. The woman testified that Davidson had expressed an interest in the idea of engaging in sexual acts with a person who was unresponsive, comparing it to a mannequin. “Initially he said ‘model,’ and I thought he meant attractive person,” she said. “Then we talked about it more, and he said, ‘still, lifeless, unresponsive.'” The court heard that Davidson had mentioned a preference for engaging in acts with someone in a helpless or motionless state.

Further testimony revealed that Davidson allegedly used physical restraints on the woman during their encounter in Thailand in 2019, placing a sex collar and wrist cuffs on her without consent, which left her in a “state of shock.” Although she reportedly asked him to remove them, the incident left her confused and distressed.

Davidson, who had also performed as Ross Wild and had roles in the West End musical *We Will Rock You*, is also on trial for charges related to another woman. This woman claims he filmed himself groping her in Thailand. In December 2019, Davidson pleaded guilty to voyeurism in connection with that case. His actions in this latest case, if proven, could further solidify his troubling history of sexual misconduct.

The trial continues with both sides presenting their evidence. The jury has been asked to consider Davidson’s past behavior alongside the specific claims made by the woman in this latest case. The trial is expected to bring further details to light about Davidson’s conduct and the nature of his interactions with the alleged victims.