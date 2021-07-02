Ex-soldiers are no longer being prosecuted for crimes committed during the Troubles, such as Bloody Sunday.

The trial of two former soldiers in connection with three fatalities in Northern Ireland’s tumultuous history has been put on hold.

Soldier F was on trial for the 1972 murders of two individuals, James Wray and William McKinney, who were shot during a civil rights march in Londonderry.

Soldier B was to stand trial six months later for the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in the city.

Following a reassessment of the cases by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in light of a previous court judgement that resulted in the collapse of another Troubles murder trial involving two military veterans, the high-profile trials were dropped.

Both Soldier F and Soldier B’s cases depended on evidence identical to that which was deemed inadmissible in Soldier A and Soldier C’s trial in April for the 1972 murder of Official IRA leader Joe McCann in Belfast.

In private sessions in a Derry hotel on Friday morning, the families of the victims in both cases were informed of the PPS judgments.

On Bloody Sunday, January 30, 1972, when forces opened fire on civil rights marchers in Derry’s Bogside, killing 13 people, Soldier F, an ex-paratrooper, was accused of murdering Mr Wray and Mr McKinney.

Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon, and Michael Quinn were all charged of attempted murders. He was also charged with the attempted murder of an unidentified individual or persons on the same day.

The case against him had reached the stage of a committal hearing in Derry Magistrates’ Court, where it was decided if there was enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Soldier B’s prosecution was announced by the PPS in 2019 for the murder of Daniel and the intentional injuring of his cousin Christopher Hegarty, who was 16 at the time.

The killing occurred as part of Operation Motorman, an Army attempt to regain control of Derry’s no-go areas from the IRA.

After coming face to face with an Army, Daniel and Christopher, who had gone to watch the military activity, were shot.