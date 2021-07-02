Ex-soldiers are no longer being prosecuted for crimes committed during the Troubles, such as Bloody Sunday.

The prosecution of two former soldiers for killings committed during the Troubles, including two on Bloody Sunday, will be put on hold.

The case against Soldier F for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972 has been dropped by Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service.

According to the PPS, the prosecution of another veteran, Soldier B, for the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in Derry in 1972 will also be dropped.

The high-profile charges have been dropped after the PPS conducted a review of the cases in light of a recent court judgement that resulted in the dismissal of another Troubles murder trial involving two military veterans.

Both Soldier F and Soldier B’s cases depended on evidence identical to that which was deemed inadmissible in Soldier A and Soldier C’s trial in April for the 1972 murder of Official IRA leader Joe McCann in Belfast.

Faced with the possibility of that type of evidence being found inadmissible in a future trial, the PPS has concluded that neither Soldier F nor Soldier B have a reasonable chance of being convicted.

In private sessions in a Derry hotel on Friday, the families of the victims in both cases were informed of the PPS judgments.

“I recognize that these decisions add to the pain of victims and their families who have been fighting for justice for nearly 50 years and have endured several setbacks,” said Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron.

“It is apparent that the 1972 events, in which the families involved lost an innocent loved one, left an abiding anguish that now weighs heavily on their minds.”

On Bloody Sunday, January 30, 1972, when forces opened fire on civil rights marchers in Derry’s Bogside, killing 13 people, Solider F, an ex-paratrooper, was accused of murdering Mr Wray and Mr McKinney.

Patrick O'Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon, and Michael Quinn were all charged of attempted murders. He was also charged with the attempted murder of an unknown individual or persons on the side.