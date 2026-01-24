Ex-School Worker Sparks Debate with Daily School Dinners Post

A former school employee has gone viral after posting a week’s worth of school dinners on Reddit, offering a unique insight into the daily meals served to students and staff alike. The photos, which detail a variety of classic British dishes, have sparked a lively discussion on social media about school meal offerings, nutritional standards, and the frequent presence of certain dishes like chips and gravy.

Meals That Stirred Memories

The 36-year-old man, who worked in a school for over a year, shared his experiences through images of his daily lunch choices. Standing at 6ft 4″, the ex-staff member described the meals as both “generous” and “nostalgic.” Over eight school days, his meals included fish and chips with peas and gravy, sausages and mash with carrots and broccoli, curry with rice and chips, and even a roast dinner.

While school meals are required by law to be balanced and nutritious, with a mix of vegetables, proteins, and carbohydrates, the meals in question seem to reflect a somewhat indulgent approach. The posts drew particular attention to the presence of chips on multiple occasions, with some dishes featuring them every day, paired with hearty servings of gravy. In his caption, the man wrote: “I worked at a school. Selection of school dinners over 8 school days.”

Gravy, Chips, and Debate

One notable detail was the frequent use of gravy. The former worker admitted to the nostalgic allure of the sauce, remarking that it was served at nearly every meal. “They had gravy every dinner time, and it was f***ing great,” he confessed, adding that it brought a sense of familiarity and comfort to the otherwise straightforward meals. The response to the meal habits was split, with some Reddit users questioning the nutritional balance of these frequent offerings.

“I was a catering manager for a school and I wasn’t allowed to serve chips more than twice a week,” one user commented, expressing surprise at the number of fried meals. The former school worker responded by highlighting the flexibility afforded to staff, noting that as an adult, he was allowed to choose anything he wanted, a privilege not extended to the students. Another comment reflected the irony that while chips were limited, other high-calorie options like pizza were readily available daily.

The debate escalated as some users pointed out the health implications of the meals, particularly the “beige” nature of many of the dishes. “It looks good but so unhealthy! Look what they serve kids in school in France, Italy, Spain, Korea, and Japan!” one commenter said. Despite this, the former employee defended the meals, claiming that the school’s offerings, while repetitive, did meet the necessary dietary requirements for students.

While some commenters were nostalgic about the hearty meals, others pointed out the striking contrast between these school lunches and the more varied, healthier options available in schools abroad. As the conversation evolved, it became clear that these “classic” British meals, laden with chips and gravy, were both a source of fond memories for some and a cause for concern for others, especially when it came to the health standards of school cafeterias.