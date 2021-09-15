Ex-official involved in the 1,500-dolphin-killing drive says the group needs to admit what went wrong.

Sea Shepherd, an international animal rights organization, expressed its hope on Wednesday that the Faroe Islands will stop driving sea mammals into shallow seas where they are butchered for their meat and blubber.

On the central Faroe island of Eysturoy in the North Atlantic archipelago, 1,428 white-sided dolphins were gruesomely slaughtered, according to video evidence. The number was substantially greater than in previous years, and the footage revealed that the hunters may not have followed guidelines intended to alleviate the animals’ suffering.

“It was a catastrophic disaster, possibly the largest single hunt of cetaceans in documented history anywhere on the planet,” said Robert Read, campaign director for the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.

Environmentalists have long argued that the practice is inhumane. Even some who defend the four-century-old practice in the Faroe Islands have spoken out this year, fearful that this year’s massacre may attract unwanted attention.

Hans Jacob Hermansen, the former chairman of the Faroese association sponsoring the initiatives, remarked, “We must acknowledge that things did not go as we would like.” “We’ll assess whether anything went wrong, what went wrong, and why, as well as what we can do to avoid it in the future.”

Sea Shepherd hopes for “far tighter limitations” on such hunts and, if not, “at least a moratorium on the slaughter of Atlantic white-sided dolphins,” according to the organization.

Faroese hunters are used to being chastised by animal rights organizations, and they are retaliating against what they regard as an intrusion into a cultural activity.

Every year, islanders herd herds of whales into shallow waters, where they are stabbed to death. The beached whales are secured by a blow-hole hook, and their spines and principal arteries leading to the brain are severed with knives, staining the bay scarlet with blood. The drives are governed by legislation, and the meat and blubber are distributed among the population.

“Killing pilot whales isn’t all that dissimilar to killing livestock or anything else. The only difference is that we have an open abattoir,” Hermansen explained to the Associated Press. “Anyone can see it…but what if. This is a condensed version of the information.