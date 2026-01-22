Ex-OCS Taalam’s SIM Swap Scandal: Court Orders Line Restoration Amid Fraud Claims

In a shocking development, former Nairobi Central OCS Samson Taalam’s mobile line was used in a fraud scheme while he was detained, leading to a court order for its restoration. The case, involving a SIM swap scandal, has raised serious questions about the security of evidence under Kenya’s policing system.

Taalam, who is currently on trial for the murder of blogger Albert Ojwang, has found himself the victim of an audacious identity theft operation. While in custody, his mobile phone, which had been seized by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), was targeted in a SIM swap, and his number was used to solicit bribes from his family and friends.

The Fraud Uncovered

According to court filings, Taalam’s phone was confiscated by IPOA officers on June 13, 2025. However, just days later, on June 16, a SIM swap was carried out at a remote agent shop, activating the line while the device was allegedly secured in an evidence locker. The fraudsters used Taalam’s number to contact his contacts, falsely claiming he needed money for bail.

Among the victims was a deaf relative, who received voice calls from a Swahili-speaking imposter. The scheme also targeted other close contacts of the former police commander, creating a chilling picture of how easily someone in a high-security situation could be victimized.

Four suspects have been charged in connection with the scam. However, the big question remains: who authorized the SIM swap of a high-profile detainee’s phone?

A Crisis of Trust

Magistrate Carolyne Nyaguthii has ordered Safaricom to restore Taalam’s line as a temporary measure, but the ramifications of this breach are far-reaching. The theft of evidence has brought to light vulnerabilities in the handling of critical items, casting a long shadow over the credibility of ongoing investigations.

Taalam’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, emphasized the gravity of the situation, questioning the integrity of evidence management. “If a police commander’s evidence is not safe, whose is?” he remarked, as the case against Taalam for murder now faces a credibility crisis.

This unprecedented breach has not only put Taalam’s trial in jeopardy but has also raised broader concerns about the level of corruption and insider complicity within Kenya’s police and oversight agencies. The investigation is now under intense scrutiny as authorities work to determine who within IPOA facilitated the SIM swap.