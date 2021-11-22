Ex-Netanyahu aide said the politician is a “control freak” when it comes to his image during the corruption trial.

According to the Associated Press, a former Netanyahu spokesman and adviser described the former Israeli prime minister as a “control freak” who went to tremendous efforts to control himself and his family’s image in the media.

On Monday, Nir Hefetz testified as a key witness in a corruption trial in which the opposition leader was charged with fraud, taking bribes, and breach of trust.

Netanyahu is accused of malfeasance in three distinct cases, notwithstanding his denials. Netanyahu allegedly collected presents worth hundreds of millions of dollars from affluent friends such as Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer, according to one case. According to the Associated Press, another allegation is that Netanyahu arranged for favorable media coverage in a leading Israeli newspaper in exchange for supporting legislation that would have harmed the paper’s primary competitor.

According to the Associated Press, the final case accused Netanyahu of supporting more legislation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Shaul Elovitch, the owner of Israeli telecommunications company Bezeq, in exchange for favorable coverage on his Walla news portal.

During his testimony, Hefetz stated, “Netanyahu spends at least as much time on media as he does on security problems, especially on matters that an outsider would consider ridiculous.”

According to Hefetz, he was the principal point of contact between the former prime minister and Elovitch. Iris Elovitch, Elovitch’s wife, also gained direct control of the Walla news site, according to him.

“Netanyahu had the most control over the Walla website,” Hefetz added, “including the headline and where it would appear on the home page.” “I think the Elovitches did an excellent job.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In 2009, Hefetz abandoned a long career in journalism to work as a spokesman for Netanyahu’s government, and in 2014, he was named spokesman and adviser to the Netanyahu family. Hefetz signed a state’s witness bargain in 2018, after being jailed in connection with one of Netanyahu’s corruption investigations, and provided investigators with recordings of talks with Netanyahu and his family.

After Netanyahu’s defense attorneys requested time to analyze new material, his testimony was postponed for a week. According to the material revealed last week, Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, had accepted a pricey bracelet. This is a condensed version of the information.