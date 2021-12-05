Ex-neighbor claims she alerted Children’s Protective Services about the parents of the Oxford shooter.

An ex-neighbor of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley’s family claimed she complained to Children’s Protective Services about his parents’ treatment of their son. On Tuesday, Crumbley fatally shot four pupils and injured several others.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Kayla LeMieux claimed that the Crumbley parents, James and Jennifer, would frequently leave their son alone at home while they went out to bars.

The Crumbleys were arrested on Saturday and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. On Thursday, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald chastised them for their son’s behavior and said they should be held responsible for the horrific massacre as well.

“Mom and dad’s acts are far more than negligence,” McDonald said.

Crumbley used a gun that his father bought four days before the mass shooting, according to McDonald. Jennifer said it was her son’s Christmas present in a social media post. Ethan also made a social media post regarding the rifle.

She made an anonymous phone call to CPS because she was concerned about the youngster being left alone at home, according to LeMieux, who resided in the same condominium as the Crumbleys. She is unsure, however, whether any action was done in response to her report.

According to the Detroit Free Press, she stated, “When they were gone, [Ethan Crumbley] would come knock on our door.” Crumbley would urge LeMieux to call his parents for him because they hadn’t left him a phone, she added.

Jennifer worked as a restaurant server with the former neighbor in 2012, and she considered her a friend with whom she frequently spent time in downtown regions.

According to the ex-neighbor, their friendship waned partly because LeMieux was concerned about Ethan.

According to 2015 Facebook messages obtained by the news source, LeMieux allegedly discussed with the Crumbley parents about leaving their son alone while they went out to drink at bars.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was called by the Washington Newsday to inquire about Crumbley’s CPS records.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, the Crumbley parents and their son are now all in jail and are not allowed to communicate with one another. This is a condensed version of the information.